YSRTP chief YS Sharmila likens Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao to Taliban

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: YSRTP State president YS Sharmila said that Telangana was being ruled by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao the same way Afghanistan was being controlled by the Taliban. She staged a hunger strike for unemployed youth at Dhandapelli mandal in Mancherial district on Tuesday.

“The sacrifices of hundreds of students for the cause of Telangana do not mean anything to the Chief Minister and his family. They don’t even know the number of unemployed youth in the State,” she alleged, adding that Dalits were being treated as KCR’s ‘Bandhu’ only because the Huzurabad elections were round the corner.