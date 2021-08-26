STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Automatic water level recorders to be set up at all projects in Telangana

The floodwater management and operation of gates of projects will be done automatically in future in the State.

Published: 26th August 2021 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The floodwater management and operation of gates of projects will be done automatically in future in the State. The Irrigation Department will soon call for tenders to install automatic water level recorders at 88 places, covering almost all the completed projects and reservoirs. The works, to be taken up with the support of National Hydrology Project (NHP), is funded by World Bank.In the first phase of the programme, the government installed 27 automatic water level recorders at key places. 

“In the second phase, we will install 88 automatic water level recorders. This will help us to get real time data of floodwaters. The tenders for the works will be called a week’s time,” Irrigation Superintending Engineer (Hydrology) P Kasi Viswanadham told Express on Wednesday. 

The water level recorders would also be installed at off-take and intake points of the projects. With World Bank sanctioning `96 crore, the Irrigation Department will take up these modernisation works in phases.  Works will also be initiated soon to instal computer programming system for remotely operating the project gates and Sriram Sagar Project, Lower Manair Dam and Kaddam projects were selected for the purpose. 

“When these automatic water level recorders are installed, the gates will automatically open once the water level reaches full reservoir level,” Viswanadham explained.  “This would help the officials in better management of flood situation from a nearby control room. Sensors and cameras would be installed at every gate of the projects,” he said. 

Meanwhile, the officials have decided to set up a regional data centre for Godavari basin in Karimnagar, which will compile the data of projects in Godavari basin in the State. Tenders will be finalised this week to carry out “reservoir sedimentation studies of major and medium projects”. 

“Sedimentation studies will be carried out under National Hydrology Project for M Baga Reddy Singur Project, Priyadarshini Jurala Project, Lower Manair Project, Sri Komarambheem Project, Ralivagu Project, Mathadivagu Project, NTR Sagar Project (Chelimalavagu), Suddavagu Project (Gaddenavagu) and Ramadugu Project. This will help in knowing how much storage capacity of these projects was decreased over the years due to sediment,” Viswanadham said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Irrigation water level recorders farmers
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp