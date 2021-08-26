STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bleak future ahead for TRS, says Eatala Rajender

Published: 26th August 2021 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Eatala Rajender

BJP leader Eatala Rajender (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Pointing out that the pink party’s days are numbered, former minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender said the ruling party will have no future in Telangana after the Huzurabad byelection. He also mentioned that MAUD Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao has indirectly accepted defeat in the constituency. Going one step further, Rajender thanked the TRS second-in-command for realising the situation and accepting defeat.

Speaking to the media in Jammikunta on Wednesday, Rajender pointed out that Rama Rao himself, on Tuesday, said that the outcome of this bypoll will not change the political equation in the State or at the Centre. “KTR even said that it is a ‘very small one’ for the party. What does this imply? The pink party has been resorting to dictatorship for quite some time now. If any politician attempts to meet me, the TRS leadership will immediately threaten them. The party leaders will even go to the extent of implementing an act in the constituency so that no other political parties survive here, Rajender added.

Asserting that the people no longer trust the TRS, Rajender exuded confidence that the BJP will bag the segment with a thumping majority.“The pink party realised that there is a constituency called Huzurabad only after my resignation. Not just that the government implemented Dalit Bandhu scheme, TRS leaders garlanded Ambedkar’s statue after a long time, raised ‘Jai Bhim’ slogan and even appointed an SC officer as secretary to the CM,” Rajender added and demanded that the government appoint BC and ST officers in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

‘BJP SURE OF VICTORY IN HUZURABAD SEGMENT’
