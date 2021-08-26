STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress leader Revanth Reddy dares KCR to probe land deals of Labour Minister

Speaking on the concluding day of two-day Dalita Girijana Deeksha, the TPCC chief calls KCR ‘Cheater of Chintamadaka’

Published: 26th August 2021 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 09:36 AM

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy speaks on the concluding day of two-day Dalita Girijana Deeksha in Mooduchintapalli on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Demanding inquiry into land deals of Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, TPCC chief and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the hospital in Jawaharnagar was standing on the foundations of ‘forged land documents’ on  Suraram lakebed. Speaking on the concluding day of two-day Dalita Girijana Deeksha after breaking his fast in Mooduchintalapalli, Revanth, buoyed by the overwhelming response, dared Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to conduct a probe into his land deals, including the university land. 

“Minister has been constructing colleges and hospitals on government lands. Even his brother-in-law Srinivas Reddy has produced forged documents to own land in Gundlapochampally. I am ready to face punishment, in case I am proved wrong (after a free and fair inquiry),” he said. 

Taking on KCR directly and referring to him as ‘Cheater of Chintamadaka’ (CM’s native village), Revanth suggested that the former should be punished. Stating that next meeting will be held in KCR’s constituency of Gajwel, Revanth contended the TRS chief was worried of possible defeat in Huzurabad. 
“No leader is ready to speak on the issue. Even when KTR held a press conference, no other Minister showed up,” he claimed. 

The TPCC chief promised that if Congress comes to power, the Pragathi Bhavan would be transformed into Ambedkar Bahujana Bhavan for the welfare of SCs and STs, from where youth can achieve whatever they want. “If we come to power, whoever may be the CM, the first signature will be on maximum budget share to education of SCs and STs,” he added. 

Earlier in the day, after staying in a local SC’s residence overnight, Revanth inquired about the development in Mooduchintalapalli, CM’s adopted village. He said that none of the promises were fulfilled and the claims of development were far from reality in the village.

