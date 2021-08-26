Create escrow account for auctioned Kokapet lands: Telangana High Court to govt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a setback to the State government, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed it to open an escrow account and park EMD funds of Rs 700 crore and the subsequent sum of money it raised by auctioning of the Kokapet lands, till it submits the report of the high-power committee constituted to study the relevance of GO 111 that proscribed construction of buildings in the catchment area of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar on Hyderabad outskirts.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijayasen Reddy, lashed out at the State government for adopting double standards by not allowing construction at one place citing pollution of Kokapet lake and according permission to the land purchasers in Kokapet, which is just 700 metres away from the full tank level of the Osmansagar.

The Chief Justice also directed the State government and the HMDA to inform steps taken by the civic authority in creating arrangements on Kokapet lands, prior to the auctions, such as putting in place sewage treatment plants, storm water infrastructure, roads, electricity and drinking water. “Till then, this Court will stay your hands from recovery of the money or utilisation of the `700 crore in any manner. You will not be able to touch the money till you demonstrate that all the works cited have been created,” she said.

Additional Advocate General J Ramchander Rao sought time till Monday to get clear instructions from the government on the report. He said he would request the committee to submit its report at the earliest.

The CJ then said: “Though the committee was constituted more than four-and-a-half years ago, the report has not seen the light of the day till date... this act of yours is something more curious. Your past conduct has not impressed this Court. Your committee doesn’t seem to be interested in submitting the report.” Then the bench adjourned the case to next hearing to Thursday.