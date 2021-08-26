Dalit Bandhu will light up SCs’ lives: Telangana Minister Koppula Eshwar 

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar, on Wednesday, said that the State government introduced the Dalit Bandhu scheme to ensure the welfare and upliftment of SC families. He was taking part in a Dalit Bandhu review meeting, along with Finance Minister T Harish Rao, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Collector RV Karnan and local MLAs, at the collectorate. Speaking on the occasion, Harish said that the flagship programme will change the lives of SCs in Telangana for the better.