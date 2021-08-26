Indira Shoban joins the padayatra club

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former YSR Telangana Party leader Indira Shoban on Wednesday said that she will begin a padayatra from August 27 in the Huzurabad constituency in protest against the lack of employment opportunities in the State. She said that she will hold the padayatra, which she has christened as ‘Upadhi Bharosa Yatra’, in her individual capacity.

Addressing the media at Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park, Indira said the objective of her embarking on an active role in the constituency set for a bypoll is to fight for the employment opportunities for the youth. She clarified that she hasn’t decided on joining any political outfit yet.

Meanwhile, it may be noted that YSRTP has also announced that it will field over a 100 unemployed youth in Huzurabad segment to exert pressure on the government. On the other hand, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay would also begin his padayatra with the destination being Huzurabad.