KTR extends financial help to poor IIT student 

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao turned good samaritan by lending a helping hand to an IIT student who was struggling to pay her tuition fee, on Wednesday.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao greets Mekala Anjali, a resident of Hasanparthi in Hanamkonda district, when the latter met him to accept the financial assistance

Mekala Anjali, a resident of Hasanparthi in Hanamkonda district, joined IIT-Indore about two years back after completing her Intermediate education at the local Government Residential Junior College. Meanwhile, as she hails from a poor family, Anjali approached the Minister via social media and requested financial assistance. In light of this, the Minister has been funding her educational expenses for the past two years.

On Wednesday, the Minister handed over cheques towards payment of her tuition fee for the current and next years. Rama Rao also asked Anjali about her future plans. She and her family members thanked the Minister for coming to their rescue.