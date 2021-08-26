Officials to translocate trees axed for development in Telangana

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In an eco-friendly move, the Nirmal district forest officials have decided to translocate all the trees that would be affected while taking up road widening and other developmental works.

According to sources, the Forest Department officials have already forwarded a report to this regard to the State government.

When Express spoke to a few forest officials, they said that the trees would be translocated in the same way their counterparts do in foreign countries such as the US and UK. “We will initiate the process soon after receiving permission from the government,” they added.

It is learnt that the forest authorities are currently planning to translocate as many as 97 trees scheduled for felling in Nirmal district for the extension of NH-61, which connects Bhiwandi in Maharashtra with Jagtial in Telangana. Around 53 km of the highway will pass through Nirmal district.