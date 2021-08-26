STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Realtors concerned over fall in business in Telangana

Telangana’s realtors have expressed concerns over revised market values and registration charges adversely affecting the real estate business.

Published: 26th August 2021 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Property registrations for June 2021 were 39 per cent higher than June 2019.

Last month, the State government enhanced stamp duty from 6 per cent to 7.5 per cent and also revised the market value, which was earlier done in 2013. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana’s realtors have expressed concerns over revised market values and registration charges adversely affecting the real estate business. According to Telangana State Realtors Association, the real estate market, which was already adversely affected by Covid-19, has only worsened with the revised market values and registration charges. “This is an unnecessary hike and buyers are not ready to pay the extra costs,” says N Praveen, president of the association.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of Sri Aditya Homes Private Ltd, Kota Reddy says that though residential properties are registering good sales, plot registrations are down as buyers have to shell out more for registering their plots.

Last month, the State government enhanced stamp duty from 6 per cent to 7.5 per cent and also revised the market value, which was earlier done in 2013. Following this, the registration charges coupled with the new market values have become a burden for buyers. For example, in areas like Peerzadiguda, Boddupal and Medipally, stamp duty for 200 yards when the rate was 6 per cent was Rs 87,000. However, with the new rates, the registration cost for the same land would be Rs 1,60,500 — a rise of Rs 73,500. As the market value rises, the registration cost will also rise proportionally and hence would be much higher in key areas such as Gachibowli, Kondapur, Kokapet, Kukatpally, Begumpet and Punjagutta. All 144 sub registration offices (SROs) in the State are witnessing only 30 registrations per day on an average, and the number of slot bookings has also slowed down. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana realtors real estate business
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp