Two infants die due to alleged medical negligence in Telangana

Two infants died due to alleged medical negligence, in separate incidents that happened in Warangal and Bhadrachalam, on Wednesday.

Published: 26th August 2021 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

baby

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

 WARANGAL/ KHAMMAM : Two infants died due to alleged medical negligence, in separate incidents that happened in Warangal and Bhadrachalam, on Wednesday. In the first incident, soon after a four-day-old infant died at the Care Children’s Hospital in Warangal, the newborn’s parents and relatives staged a protest in front of the hospital alleging medical negligence.

The boy’s family members said: “The hospital authorities were secretive from the beginning itself. They did not disclose any details regarding the treatment or the delivery. In the end, after four days of treatment, they informed us that the baby has died.Speaking to Express, Matwada police inspector Ganesh said that since the infant’s parents have not filed a complaint, they haven’t registered a case yet.

In the second incident, a tribal couple, belonging to Nagineniprolu village in Burgampad mandal, staged a dharna at the Bhadrachalam Area Hospital alleging that their newborn died during delivery due to medical negligence. They also demanded that the authorities take stringent action against the staffers and doctors responsible for the incident.

According to sources, Vennela was admitted to the hospital after she developed labour pains on Tuesday. Post examining her, the doctors said that Vennela’s condition was stable and recommended normal delivery.

However, her condition worsened by night. Though her husband Banothu Raju and other relatives approached the medical staffers, they allegedly turned a blind eye and no one arrived to attend to her. 
As a result, the woman was reportedly forced to give birth to her child without the help of any doctors or medical staffers, except one nurse. The child died soon after. When the victim’s relatives staged a protest, the hospital authorities called the police who rushed to spot and brought the situation under control. The police assured the victim that they will crack the whip on those responsible for their infant’s death.

TAGS
medical negligence infants death Telangana
