Vijayashanthi files PIL against auctioning of public lands

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP leader and former MP Vijayashanthi on Wednesday said that she had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the High Court against the auctioning public lands by the State government . She said that Telangana would become a “beggar State” if all public properties is sold.

Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has given public lands to his relatives under the pretext of auctioning tem, Vijayashanthi said that she approached the court to prevent further privatisation of public properties. She made these remarks while releasing the publicity material, including a music CD, for BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s proposed ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’.

Stating that the situation in the State is such that one has to either obey the edicts of the Chief Minister or languish in jail, she said that KCR has been selling 50 per cent of public lands. She also said the CM is at fault for not providing adequate medical infrastructure during the pandemic. BJP State vice-president NVSS Prabhakar said that Sanjay’s much waited ‘Praja Sangarama Yatra’ will begin on August 28.