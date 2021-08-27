Another top Maoist leader has given up arms: Sources

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In yet another major blow to the Maoist party, one of its top guns has reportedly surrendered before the police and is currently in custody in Khammam. Yakkati Seetarami Reddy alias Aithu surrendered before the personnel around four days ago.

Though the police officials have not yet confirmed any of this, sources in the department say that it has been kept a secret due to official reasons and that he would be produced before the media soon. It is learnt that the officials are waiting for a green signal from the higher-ups to meet the media in Hyderabad and announce Seetarami Reddy’s decision to give up arms, in the presence of the DGP. If they do not get a nod for this, the officials will produce him before the reporters in Khammam.

According to sources, Yakkati Seetarami Reddy, 56, a native of Chinterala village at Aswapuram mandal in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district joined the banned outfit around 25 years back. He also lost one of his arms in a grenade blast in Chhattisgarh a few years back and carried a reward of `7 lakh on his head.