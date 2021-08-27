Congress continues stir against Malla Reddy for using ‘abusive’ language while challenging TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Offended by the way Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy flapped his thigh and challenged TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy while using ‘abusive’ language, Congress workers continued their demonstration against the Minister’s act for the second day. Even on Thursday, some of the youth leaders who tried to lay siege to the Minister’s residence in Bowenpally, Secunderabad, were detained.

On Wednesday night, within hours of Malla Reddy’s statements against Revanth, some of the youth led by chairman of SC Cell N Pritam created a ruckus at the Minister’s house. Some others, representing the Youth Congress, tried do pull of a similar act on Thursday, but were taken into custody.

Meanwhile, scores of Congress leaders reacted vehemently to Malla Reddy’s tirade. In the districts too, leaders took to streets and some of them burnt the Minister’s effigy, while some others registered a complaint with the local police and also organised ‘rastaroko’.

AICC member G Niranjan, in this letter addressed to the Telangana Governor, demanded Malla Reddy’s expulsion from the State Cabinet over his ‘abusive and derogatory remarks’. The party’s official spokesperson Dasoju Sravan challenged Reddy to prove Revanth wrong by seeking investigation over the latter’s allegation. He asked Reddy to request the CM to take up an inquiry, if the former had indeed done no wrong.

Jeevan writes to RaGa over Revanth’s remarks

Hyderabad :TRS MLA A Jeevan Reddy, in a letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that PCC president A Revanth Reddy had been using unparliamentary language. “Revanth Reddy’s derogatory and indecent remarks on a day-to-day basis towards Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the TRS government will have serious consequences on the Congress party,” stated Reddy’s letter. Speaking to reporters, Reddy alleged that Revanth was using filthy language as the latter understood that the Congress would not come to power in the State. “Everyone knows whose pet dog Revanth Reddy is,” the TRS MLA said.