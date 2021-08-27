STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Contrary to claims, TRS seeing Huzurabad segment as a gold mine?

Besides, Ministers have assured to construct community Bhavans, sanction 11,000 new ration cards and construct 4,000 units of 2BHKs in the segment.

TRS flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the ruling party said that it considers Huzurabad byelection a ‘small’ one, the government has already showered several sops on the segment by way of financial schemes and political appointments. Ever since the resignation of former health minister Eatala Rajender as an MLA on June 12, the government has been announcing one scheme after the other for Huzurabad Assembly constituency, which is expected to go for bypoll shortly. 

The government announced that Dalit Bandhu will be implemented as a pilot project in Huzurabad with an estimated allocation of Rs 2,000 crore. The government has already released the entire Rs 2,000 crore for the scheme. The second phase of sheep distribution scheme was also launched in the segment by the Animal Husbandry Minister in July. As many as 4,000 units of sheep will be distributed in the segment at an estimated cost of Rs 70 crore.

It may be recalled that three TRS leaders from Huzurabad were also given important posts. The Cabinet nominated P Kaushik Reddy to Legislative Council under Governor’s quota, though the Governor is yet to clear the file. The government also appointed Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan as BC Commission Chairman and Banda Srinivas, another leader, as chairman of the SC Corporation. Every political or government move is now Huzurabad-centric.

The spree of sops began when Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar announced Rs 35 crore for the development of Huzurabad in June, a few days after Rajender resigned as an MLA. The funds are intended for the development of wards and for augmenting the drinking water supply in Huzurabad. Besides, Ministers have assured to construct community Bhavans, sanction 11,000 new ration cards and construct 4,000 units of 2BHKs in the segment. The pending Kalyana Laxmi cheques were also released.

