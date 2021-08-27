STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CREDAI urges Telangana government to slash stamp duty rates

However, construction activity in such projects had slowed down considerably during the second wave. 

Published: 27th August 2021 08:22 AM

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Confederation of Real Developers Association of India (CREDAI) has requested the Telangana government to reduce stamp duty which has been raised from 6 to 7.5 per cent. The association sought the concession till the pandemic is over so that registrations do not get affected.

Newly appointed Chairman of CREDAI Telangana, Ch Ramchandra Reddy, said that it would be encouraging for buyers if the State government slashed stamp duty. “The Maharashtra government has slashed stamp duty for property registrations to five per cent in Mumbai,” he said.

There has been a dip in property registrations after the government has increased stamp duty. However, CREDAI, Telangana attributed it to the lack of auspicious days and pointed out that registrations are now picking up.On the matter of affordable housing in Hyderabad, the members said that demand for the segment was 45%. However, construction activity in such projects had slowed down considerably during the second wave. 

“Buyers can get affordable houses at Rs 45 lakh in the city. Two years back, these used to be available for Rs 35 lakh. The reason for this increase in prices is that construction and labour cost has increased sharply since Covid-19. It costs Rs 3,000-3,500 per sq ft. When compared to other cities with similar infrastructure, realty prices in Hyderabad and other districts in the State are less,” said president D Murali Krishna Reddy. 

President Elect E Premsagar Reddy said that the Telangana State Innovation Cell had launched Startup India Telangana Yatra with an attempt to promote entrepreneurship in Tier II and Tier III cities. The other new office bearer elected for 2021-2023 was: Secretary: K Indrasena Reddy.

