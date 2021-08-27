Focus on education, development will follow: Haryana Guv Bandaru Dattatreya at Telangana's Jammikunta

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya visited Jammikunta and took part in an Athmeeya Satkara Sabha organised at a private function hall by those belonging to Golla and Kuruma communities, on Thursday.Speaking on the occasion, he thanked the gathering for organising such a huge felicitation programme.

Meanwhile, he also requested the people of Golla and Kuruma communities not to confine themselves to their traditional occupations and called upon them to take up other jobs as well.“I was born into a very poor family. The only reason as a result of which I am standing in front you right now is that I pursued my higher education. Education will help all of us grow,” he said and added that only those communities that respect and ensure equal opportunities for women will witness true development.

Dattatreya also pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Yojana’ to help women achieve their dreams. The Haryana Governor also announced his support to the demand of Golla and Kuruma communities seeking their induction into Scheduled Castes.It may be mentioned here that Dattatreya’s visit to Huzurabad, where a byelection is around-the-corner, is likely to heat up the political climate in the constituency further.