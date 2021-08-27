STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC asks Telangana, Centre for update on efforts to protect Ramappa Temple

Further, the Chief Justice cautioned the Telangana government to be vigilant on the escalation of land rates in and around the Ramappa Temple in view of the unique recognition it has got now. 

Ramappa Temple

Ramappa Temple in Mulugu district of Telangana as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the Centre and the State to file their status reports within four weeks on the efforts made to lay down milestones to complete the conservation and management plan within the time frame recommended by the World Heritage Committee when it declared Ramappa Temple in Mulugu district of Telangana as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

A division bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy took up a news item published in a newspaper as a PIL. The court directed the Telangana government and the Ministry of Archeology and Museums, New Delhi to complete the comprehensive conservation management plan in respect of the said temple. 

Further, the bench directed them to place on record the decisions taken regarding the temple, along with the milestones indicating the manner in which the recommendations made by the World Heritage Committee were going to be implemented by both the Central and the State governments.

The bench added that the civic authorities should ensure that proper infrastructure was put in place, demarcate the lands as a construction and non-construction zone and ensure that the ecological system in the vicinity of the temple was not endangered. 

The Chief Justice cited an example of the Quli Qutub Shah tombs, which are a heritage structure, but are now covered under shrubs and in a shambles, as such precautionary measures were not taken up by the then governments, and adjourned the case to September 29.

