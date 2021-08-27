KTR cites Newton's law to defend TRS leader's abusive language towards state Congress chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Defending Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, who hurled the choicest abuses on Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday cited Newton's third law of motion, while speaking to reporters here on Friday.

"For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. It is like tit for tat. Opposition leaders are using abusive language against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the last seven years. They even threatened to kill the Chief Minister. There is a limit to their freedom of expression. There is also a limit to the tolerance of our leaders. When Opposition leaders have been using such language, we are unable to control our leaders now," Rama Rao said.

Asked whether he was defending Malla Reddy, Rama Rao shot back to reporters whether they would defend Revanth Reddy and others. The TRS working president alleged that Revanth Reddy was a lackey and benami of Andhra Pradesh Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu, who took the franchise of the Congress in Telangana. "The parrot (Revanth Reddy) belongs to Telangana. But, it is uttering AP words," Rama Rao alleged.

When a reporter asked about the Opposition's allegations that it was the Chief Minister who first used words like "Daddammalu and Sannasulu", Rama Rao explained that it was during the Telangana movement, when hundreds of youths died for the sake of a separate state. But, there were no such problems in the state now, he said. Rama Rao, however, suggested that the language should be polished and leaders should behave in a dignified manner.

'No petrol for Bandi'?

Rama Rao also came down heavily on BJP state president Bandi Sanjay for taking up a state-wide pada yatra. "Why is Bandi Sanjay taking up a pada yatra? Is he unable to use his bandi (vehicle) due to the hike in petrol price? Will Bandi do a quick survey on the government assets available in the state and report the same to the Prime Minister for selling them away?" Rama Rao wondered. He recalled that he explained to people about the BJP's "Becho India" slogan in the GHMC polls.

Rama Rao recalled that the Centre did not allocate railway lands for constructing 2BHK houses, but the same lands were put on auction in Moulali. Before undertaking a pada yatra, Bandi should explain to the people what the Narendra Modi government did for the state in the last seven years, he said. "The BJP government failed to implement the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. Even, the Niti Aayog recommended Rs 21,000 crore for Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha, but the Centre did not give even a single rupee," Rama Rao alleged.