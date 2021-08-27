Monetisation plan: Telangana’s major railway asset to be sold

MD Nizamuddin By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the Union government unveiled its plan to monetise some large assets as part of National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), the RLDA (Railway Land Development Authority) has speeded up the process to monetise projects in Telangana.

In this endeavour, tenders were floated for a major asset of over 21 acres of land at Moula Ali, the bidding for which will begin on September 2. This will be the second major project of RLDA, after a land development project of 25 acres was handed over to Godrej developers in Delhi.

This is among two properties zeroed in, apart from one in Nizamabad, which recently completed the bidding process and will be handed over for development. The process involves master planning of architecture, financial analysis and handing over the properties for a lease period of 45 years or more, depending on whether they would be ustilised as commercial or residential properties.

“For the upcoming project, a lot of preliminary work will be done and the best use will be evaluated, as to what could suit the place, including office space, retail mall, logistic park or hospital,” informed RLDA officials.

The RLDA, taking the catastrophic effect of the pandemic in its stride, is targeting revenue generation of Rs 2,000 crore for the Indian Railways in 2021-22. “These sites offer tremendous growth opportunities for investors and developers. Once the projects at the sites are completed, they will lead to economic development along with employment generation, and boost real estate prospects,” Ved Parkash Dudeja, vice chairman, RLDA, recently stated.

In Telangana, the 21.51 acre land at Moula Ali is the second site after Nizamabad’s 2,204.96 sq metre land, which will be monetised. “Interested bidders are approaching us,” said, GVVS Raju, Chief Project Manager, RLDA, Secunderabad.

Rly stations to be improved

The Indian Railways has also taken up the task of improving railway stations. A total of 56 stations under SCR (South Central Railway) were identified for this