Multi-language micro-blogging app Koo downloads cross one crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Multi-language micro-blogging app Koo has crossed one crore downloads, registering a massive growth since its launch in March, 2020. Koo is now available in eight languages including Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Bangla and English.

In order to build the platform, Koo has introduced a slew of technological features that enable more Indians to engage in online conversations, empowering them to express themselves freely through the platform. It enables a deeper connection within the various language communities by helping find Koo users with similar interests in the same language. “Since we launched in March 2020, the response has been heartening,” Koo said.