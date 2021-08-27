SCs of Telangana's Doosgavon allege boycott by village admin

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Several persons belonging to the SC community in Doosgavon village of Dichapally mandal allege that their Village Development Committee (VDC) has imposed a social boycott against them. They claim that the service charge for performing Dappu, a traditional art form performed at weddings and funerals, was increased by Rs 500 by the VDC, and said villagers don’t avail their services because of the boycott. The members submitted a representation to district officials and Tahsildar P Srinivas Rao.