Telangana govt kicks off Dalit Bandhu scheme provides vehicles to four SC beneficiaries

The grounding of the scheme has set the tone for the in-depth review that the CM would have with ministers and officials on taking the scheme forward and cover all SC families on a saturated basis

Published: 27th August 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Ministers Koppula Eshwar and Gangula Kamalakar hand over new tractors to two Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries, on Thursday

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  A day ahead of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s review of Dalit Bandhu here, the TRS government’s hottest scheme kicked off on Thursday with Ministers Koppula Eshwar (Social Welfare) and Gangula Kamalakar (BC welfare) handing over keys to four vehicles to SC beneficiary families.

The Ministers, along with Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao and District Collector RV Karnan, grounded the scheme, on which the TRS has pinned hopes that it would turn the tide of popular opinion in favour of it in the ensuing byelection to Huzurabad.

The grounding of the scheme has set the tone for the in-depth review that the Chief Minister would have with ministers and officials on taking the scheme forward and cover all SC families on a saturation basis. The Chief Minister, who is in Karimnagar, will attend the wedding of TRS leader Roop Singh’s daughter on Friday and later review the scheme. He will return to Hyderabad in the evening. 

After handing over vehicle keys to the beneficiaries on Thursday, Eshwar said that Dalit Bandhu would revolutionise the living standards of SCs as the `10 lakh financial help would lay a firm foundation for leading a life of dignity.

Kamalakar pointed out that those who were once drivers have now become owners of vehicles. “Overnight, Dalit Bandhu has changed their lives,” Kamalakar added. Abut 21,000 SC families would get support under the scheme in the Huzurabad segment. The beneficiaries who received assets are: Dasarapu Swarupa-Rajya, Elkapalli Komaramma-Kanakayya, G Suguna-Mugali (couples) and Rachapalli Shankar.

Earlier, Finance Minister T Harish Rao, targeted BJP leader Eatala Rajender saying that his statements were betraying his frustration and lack of confidence in winning the bypoll. “The BJP is a party that the people should not trust as it is trying to sell away all assets,” he said. 

The Minister also admitted into the party a few of Rajender’s followers. He said that the victory of Gellu Srinivas is a fait accompli. He said the days of BJP are numbered since the people had reposed faith in TRS and recalled how valiantly KCR had fought to achieve Telangana, without flinching even when death stared at him.

