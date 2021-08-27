STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana HC doubts govt’s intention in not seeking committee’s report on validity of GO 111

The GO No: 111 proscribes the construction of any buildings within the catchment area of Himayatsagar and Osmansagar.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday wondered whether the State government had any hidden agenda in not asking the high power committee constituted to examine the validity of GO No: 111 to submit its report though it is more than four years since the panel was formed. The GO No: 111 proscribes the construction of any buildings within the catchment area of Himayatsagar and Osmansagar.

A bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijayasen Reddy directed that the high powered committee chaired by the Chief Secretary of the Telangana government should submit its report to the State government by September 13 and while submitting the report, the committee has to specifically deal with the observations made by the Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI) in May, 2006, on the non-catchment area of the two lakes.

While ordering that the government should examine the report and take a decision on or before the end of September this year, the chief justice bench also said that the report should be circulated and uploaded on the Municipal Administration Department’s website.

The court also directed the chairperson of the committee to file an undertaking within one week, stating that he would abide by the terms and conditions as well as the timelines that have been recorded.In the event of the report not being submitted by the committee within the prescribed timeline, the parties which are relying on the EPTRI report dated May, 2006 shall be at liberty to seek appropriate reliefs, the bench said. The court then adjourned the case to October 4.

‘Table the report by Sept 13’ 
The High Court directed that the high power committee chaired by the Chief Secretary of the Telangana government should submit its report to the State government by September 13

