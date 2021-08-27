STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Patta lands become ‘prohibited’, hundreds of ryots stage stir

During the protest, several farmers attempted to kill themselves by consuming petrol, stating that the officials have left them in the lurch.

Published: 27th August 2021 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer sprinkling fertiliser on his land

A farmer sprinkling fertiliser on his land

By Express News Service

JANGAON: Hundreds of farmers belonging to as many as nine villages staged a protest at the Zaffergadh MRO’s office on Thursday alleging that the revenue authorities listed their patta lands as prohibited lands in the Dharani portal. It may be mentioned here that those lands placed under ‘prohibited’ category in the Dharani portal are government lands which cannot be sold, registered and/or transferred to third parties.

During the protest, several farmers attempted to kill themselves by consuming petrol, stating that the officials have left them in the lurch. They demanded that the district administration take stern action against the officials responsible for this. In the meantime, Additional Collector A Bhaskar Rao visited the mandal revenue office and tried to pacify the farmers.

Speaking to the media, M Venkatesh, a farmer, said that though they filed multiple complaints, the officials turned a blind eye to it. “On becoming aware of it, we approached the MRO with all necessary documents. When we approached the MeeSeva centres for re-registration, they said it was technically impossible since our lands are placed under ‘prohibited’ category,” he added.

When Express contacted Additional Collector A Bhaskar Rao, he admitted the mistake on the part of the revenue officials and said that all those farmers, whose lands are currently under the ‘prohibited’ category in the Dharani portal, can rectify the same by approaching the nearby MeeSeva centres with necessary documents. “After going through the documents, the officials will reassign the lands to eligible farmers,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana patta land prohibition
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp