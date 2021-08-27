Telangana: Patta lands become ‘prohibited’, hundreds of ryots stage stir

By Express News Service

JANGAON: Hundreds of farmers belonging to as many as nine villages staged a protest at the Zaffergadh MRO’s office on Thursday alleging that the revenue authorities listed their patta lands as prohibited lands in the Dharani portal. It may be mentioned here that those lands placed under ‘prohibited’ category in the Dharani portal are government lands which cannot be sold, registered and/or transferred to third parties.

During the protest, several farmers attempted to kill themselves by consuming petrol, stating that the officials have left them in the lurch. They demanded that the district administration take stern action against the officials responsible for this. In the meantime, Additional Collector A Bhaskar Rao visited the mandal revenue office and tried to pacify the farmers.

Speaking to the media, M Venkatesh, a farmer, said that though they filed multiple complaints, the officials turned a blind eye to it. “On becoming aware of it, we approached the MRO with all necessary documents. When we approached the MeeSeva centres for re-registration, they said it was technically impossible since our lands are placed under ‘prohibited’ category,” he added.

When Express contacted Additional Collector A Bhaskar Rao, he admitted the mistake on the part of the revenue officials and said that all those farmers, whose lands are currently under the ‘prohibited’ category in the Dharani portal, can rectify the same by approaching the nearby MeeSeva centres with necessary documents. “After going through the documents, the officials will reassign the lands to eligible farmers,” he added.