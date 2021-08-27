STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Western India’s Roman Catholics have remnants of Brahmin lineages: Study

This study strongly suggests profound cultural transformations in ancient southwest India.

Published: 27th August 2021 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

DNA, Genes

Representational image.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Roman Catholics from the western coast of India, Goa, Kumta and Mangaluru, have remnants of very early lineages with the Brahmin community, according to a new study by the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) and DST-Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP), Lucknow. 

The first high-throughput study was conducted by Dr Kumarasamy Thangaraj, Chief Scientist, CCMB, and Dr Niraj Rai, Senior Scientist, DST-BSIP, wherein the researchers analysed the DNA of 110 individuals  from Roman Catholic community of Goa, Kumta and Mangaluru. They compared the genetic information of the Roman Catholic group with previously published DNA data from India and West Eurasia and concluded that the group has remnants of the Gaur Saraswat Community. 

“More than 40 per cent of their paternally inherited Y chromosomes can be grouped under R1a haplogroup. Such a genetic signal is prevalent among populations of north India, Middle East and Europe, and unique to this population in Konkan region,” said Dr Kumarasamy Thangaraj, senior author of the study. 

The researchers also found some indication of the Jewish component, which fills in many of the key details about the demographic changes and history of the Roman Catholic population of southwest India since the Iron Age (until around 2,500 years ago), and how they relate to the contemporary Indian population.

“This study strongly suggests profound cultural transformations in ancient southwest India. This has mostly happened due to continuous migration and mixing events since the last 2,500 years”, said Dr Niraj Rai.The other institutes involved in this study are Mangalore University, Canadian Institute for Jewish Research, and Institute of Advanced Materials, Sweden.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Roman Catholics Western India
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp