STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Amid tourism boom, historic Warangal museum cries for attention

The delay in relocation of the museum is reportedly causing a major loss to both the Heritage Department and the State government.

Published: 28th August 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

WARANGAL: The Warangal District Archaeological Museum, which used to attract scores of visitors daily, is currently lying in a state of neglect. The main reason why not a lot of tourists visit this museum anymore is the fact that it is located far away from other historic destinations in the district, such as the Ramappa Temple and the Warangal Fort.

Though it has been five years since the State Heritage and Tourism departments initiated efforts to relocate the museum, which currently functions near the GWMC office, to the Warangal Fort, the officials have not yet been able to materialise the plan.

The delay in relocation of the museum is reportedly causing a major loss to both the Heritage Department and the State government. This once again became a hot topic after the UNESCO accorded the World Heritage Site status to the Ramappa Temple, as a result of which hundreds of tourists started making a beeline to the district. 

However, tourists are reluctant to visit the museum citing poor maintenance of the building and that it is far away from other historic sites. According to sources, though the authorities concerned started constructing a new museum building on the fort premises, they have not been able to expedite the works due to lack of funds from the government. 

Meanwhile, officials say that they are taking all steps to expedite the construction of the new building as soon as possible. When Express contacted Warangal Collector M Haritha, she was not available for comment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Warangal museum Warangal Telangana
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LISTEN | For me, Zohra Segal's life translates into courage: Ritu Menon
Football player Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
Sir Alex Ferguson bought a young Portuguese winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The rest is history which needs no retelling. The boy, who went on to become a legend, has made a dramatic return to the Theatre of Dreams hoping for a memorable Last Dance.
Cristiano Ronaldo is coming home: Where are his Manchester United teammates from 2008-09 now?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp