Amid tourism boom, historic Warangal museum cries for attention

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: The Warangal District Archaeological Museum, which used to attract scores of visitors daily, is currently lying in a state of neglect. The main reason why not a lot of tourists visit this museum anymore is the fact that it is located far away from other historic destinations in the district, such as the Ramappa Temple and the Warangal Fort.

Though it has been five years since the State Heritage and Tourism departments initiated efforts to relocate the museum, which currently functions near the GWMC office, to the Warangal Fort, the officials have not yet been able to materialise the plan.

The delay in relocation of the museum is reportedly causing a major loss to both the Heritage Department and the State government. This once again became a hot topic after the UNESCO accorded the World Heritage Site status to the Ramappa Temple, as a result of which hundreds of tourists started making a beeline to the district.

However, tourists are reluctant to visit the museum citing poor maintenance of the building and that it is far away from other historic sites. According to sources, though the authorities concerned started constructing a new museum building on the fort premises, they have not been able to expedite the works due to lack of funds from the government.

Meanwhile, officials say that they are taking all steps to expedite the construction of the new building as soon as possible. When Express contacted Warangal Collector M Haritha, she was not available for comment.