STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Direct selling industry to get an impetus in Telangana: Jayesh

The State contributed around 13.15 per cent to the share of business in the southern region with a turnover of Rs 292.50 crore, according to the annual survey report released by the IDSA.

Published: 28th August 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan

Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is ready to extend all support to Direct Selling Industry to set up manufacturing in the State, assured Jayesh Ranjan, Industries Principal Secretary during the Telangana Direct Selling Sammelanam 2021, held here on Friday.

He said that direct selling is a 20-year-old industry that has faced problems in the past due to cheating and fraud but now the State’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade will encourage companies to set up manufacturing in the State. “Soon the Centre will start registration of direct selling companies and Telangana has a good industrial policy that will always encourage good companies,” he added.

The State contributed around 13.15 per cent to the share of business in the southern region with a turnover of Rs 292.50 crore, according to the annual survey report released by the Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA). The State’s contribution to the national sales in 2019-20 was an impressive 1.74 per cent and the IDSA has urged the State government to facilitate a registration mechanism for Direct Selling entities.

The industry views Telangana as the preferred destination for generating sales and establishing production facilities for manufacturing high-quality goods, said V Prakash Rao, Policy Advisor to Chief Minister of Telangana & Chairman, Telangana Water Resources Development Corporation.

Rajat Banerji, vice chairman, IDSA, said,  “The industry indicators suggest that Telangana has everything to take the direct selling industry to the next level in terms of growth, technology integration, employment or income generation, empowering women and MSMEs etc.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Direct Selling Industry Jayesh Ranjan
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LISTEN | For me, Zohra Segal's life translates into courage: Ritu Menon
Football player Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
Sir Alex Ferguson bought a young Portuguese winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The rest is history which needs no retelling. The boy, who went on to become a legend, has made a dramatic return to the Theatre of Dreams hoping for a memorable Last Dance.
Cristiano Ronaldo is coming home: Where are his Manchester United teammates from 2008-09 now?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp