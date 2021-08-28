Direct selling industry to get an impetus in Telangana: Jayesh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is ready to extend all support to Direct Selling Industry to set up manufacturing in the State, assured Jayesh Ranjan, Industries Principal Secretary during the Telangana Direct Selling Sammelanam 2021, held here on Friday.

He said that direct selling is a 20-year-old industry that has faced problems in the past due to cheating and fraud but now the State’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade will encourage companies to set up manufacturing in the State. “Soon the Centre will start registration of direct selling companies and Telangana has a good industrial policy that will always encourage good companies,” he added.

The State contributed around 13.15 per cent to the share of business in the southern region with a turnover of Rs 292.50 crore, according to the annual survey report released by the Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA). The State’s contribution to the national sales in 2019-20 was an impressive 1.74 per cent and the IDSA has urged the State government to facilitate a registration mechanism for Direct Selling entities.

The industry views Telangana as the preferred destination for generating sales and establishing production facilities for manufacturing high-quality goods, said V Prakash Rao, Policy Advisor to Chief Minister of Telangana & Chairman, Telangana Water Resources Development Corporation.

Rajat Banerji, vice chairman, IDSA, said, “The industry indicators suggest that Telangana has everything to take the direct selling industry to the next level in terms of growth, technology integration, employment or income generation, empowering women and MSMEs etc.”