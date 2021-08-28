STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HCWs hit hardest by Covid after vaccine drive began

As per JAC’s data, of the 45 deaths, 26 occurred in 2021 largely during the Covid second wave. 

Coronavirus Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An analysis of 30 RTI documents from 17 districts and preliminary findings of the Telangana Medical and Health JAC, points to the fact that a majority of deaths among healthcare workers (HCWs) occurred after India’s vaccination programme began.

Of the 12 deaths established in RTI data — 10 took place in 2021, mostly around the time the second wave hit the country. As per JAC’s data, of the 45 deaths, 26 occurred in 2021 largely during the Covid second wave. 

While the vaccination status of the deceased workers is not known, it is crucial to note that a majority were below the age of 60 and were spread across various job roles which involved direct and indirect exposure to patients.Staff working at Public Health Centres, however, seem to have been more disproportionately affected than others.This has sparked the debate on whether there is a need for a booster dose for HCWs ahead of the third wave as it has been nearly eight months since they took their shots. 

“In countries abroad, booster shots are already being considered and administered. While the decision is with the Centre, the State must push for the same to ensure the healthcare workers are protected ahead of the third wave,” said Dr Mahesh Kumar K, president of Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA).  He further stressed that the government must allot a separate ICU facility for the HCWs in NIMS and other key hospitals. 

No central record of deaths

The JAC also noted that no centralised authority possesses any clear record of Covid-19 deaths among healthcare workers.”The first issue is that data has not been collected by the State government on how many died, their age, which district and if they had any underlying co-morbidity. The only way the data is collected is to apply for the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana scheme but that also requires a confirmed report of Covid-19 , which many did not have,” explained Kathi Janardhan, chief of Telangana Medical and Health JAC. He explained that owing to the shortage of PPE kits, serving in rural areas and delay in detection, many deceased relied on CT scan/X ray reports to diagnose. Nearly 75-80 health workers likely died due to Covid-19, he estimated.

State records 339 cases, two deaths

Telangana reported 339 cases of Covid-19 with 80,568 tests conducted on Friday. The State’s active cases stand at 6,166 as 417 previously infected individuals recovered. The State added two deaths to the pandemic toll which is now at 3,867. The highest cases came from GHMC limits (91), followed by Karimnagar (31) and Khammam (28)

Total HCW in govt- 1.71L workers 

Express filed and received nearly 30 RTI responses from 17 districts from Director of Medical Education, Director of Public Health and Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) who recruit HCWs under various heads-

Deceased across 5 districts as per RTI the responses

Siddipet

-M Hemalatha, data entry operator, 36 (F)

-Dr Niloufer Farah, civil assistant surgeon (F)

-P Narsimhulu, dhobi (M)

Mahbubnagar

-Kavali Shyamala, public health nurse, 53 (F)

-Oxa Aparanji, MPHA, 56 (F)

Sircilla

-Vadluri Vijaya, sweeper, 45 (F)

-Gummadi Rathnaiah, MPHS, 53 (M)

-Lingampally Devamma, sontingent worker, 56(F)

Warangal Rural

-Boora Ravi, MPHEO, (M)

Warangal Urban

-Regular ANM, 47 (F)

-MPHS, 50 (F)

-Civil assitant surgeon, 48 years (F)

Timeline of deaths

(As per RTI responses)

2020- 1

2021- 10

One HCW death time unknown

(As per JAC's estimates)

2020- 16

2021- 29

Deadliest job roles among HCWs-

(As per RTI)

PHC staff- 6

Civil Assitant Surgeon- 2

DMHO staff -2

District/ Area Hospital staff- 2

(As per JAC's estimates)

PHC staff- 27

DMHO Staff- 6

Medical College staff- 5

District/Area Hospital staff - 3

Civil Assitant Surgeon- 2

