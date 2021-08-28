KCR likely to visit Mallannasagar soon

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: After keeping his word of releasing water into the Mallannasagar project, Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to visit the reservoir soon. It may be recalled that the Mallannasagar project finally started receiving water on August 22, giving respite to the farmers who had been waiting for that day for several years now. Constructed with a capacity of 50 tmcft, the Telangana government’s flagship project will provide adequate quantity of water, for both irrigation and drinking purposes, to Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Siddipet, Medak, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Yadadri and Medchal districts.

KCR has reportedly been monitoring the construction of the reservoir since Day One. Though the officials had initially planned to divert Godavari water into Mallannasagar by the end of June, they couldn’t meet the deadline due to back-to-back lockdowns and court cases.Noticing the inordinate delay, the government stepped in, held talks with the oustees and persuaded them to move out of the submerging villages.

After about 100 oustees moved the High Court, the latter had directed the government not to evict people from villages in the submergence zone until the case is settled. This had left the Mallannasagar project stuck in court litigation. After clearing all hurdles, the authorities concerned finally began pumping water into Mallannasagar from the Tukkapur surge pool in Thoguta mandal of Siddipet district last Sunday.

Speaking to Express, project Supervising Deputy Engineer K Venkateshwar Rao said that the pumping has been going on uninterrupted for the past five days and that around 3.7 tmcft of Godavari water have already reached the reservoir. He also said that the authorities are currently pumping water into the project at three different areas. While the Ranganayaka Sagar project is receiving water at a rate of 6,600 cusecs from the Annapoorna project, located on the border of Siddipet and Sircilla districts, this water is being diverted to the Tukkapur surge pool, and from there it reaches the Mallannasagar reservoir.

According to sources, floodwater has already started entering those villages in the submergence zone of the project. As of Friday, Brahmana Banjarapally and Etigadda Kishtapur villages have been completely submerged.Officials also said that floodwater will enter Vemulaghat, another village in the submergence zone of the reservoir, in the next two days. According to sources, Mallannasagar will receive around 10 tmcft water this year. Higher authorities are likely to visit the project and take stock of the progress of remaining works on Saturday.

Review meet today

Higher authorities are likely to take stock of the progress of remaining works on the reservoir and also hold a high-level review meeting, on Saturday, sources said. Officials are now gearing up to complete the remaining works before the Chief Minister’s visit