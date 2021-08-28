Maoist party top gun’s surrender confirmed

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A day after Express reported that another Maoist party top gun has reportedly given up arms and joined social mainstream, the police authorities confirmed the news on Friday.

Speaking to the media, Commissioner of Police (CP) Vishnu S Warrier said that the Maoist leader, identified as Ekkanti Seetharam Reddy alias Naganna, Divisional Committee Member (DVCM), East Division of Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC), surrendered before him.

According to the CP, Seetharam Reddy hails from Chinthiryala village of Aswapuram mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. During his school days itself, Seetharam Reddy was an active member of Radical Students’ Union (RSU) and Radical Youth League (RYL).

He then joined Peoples’ War Group (PWG) in 1981 and then in the Bhadrachalam Dalam in 1982.

In 2002, he was shifted to the East Area Committee in Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB). In 2008, he was elevated as DVCM of Malkangiri East Division of AOB, the CP explained and added that the neta surrendered due to ill-health.