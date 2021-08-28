Our aim is to chase away parties sharing Taliban ideology from Telangana: BJP's Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday said his party’s aim is to chase away parties sharing the Taliban ideology like the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and their supporters from Telangana. He asked the people to select between chasing away such parties or retaining them as rulers.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of his padayatra (walkathon) which was attended by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy and other top BJP functionaries.

Addressing the huge gathering at Charminar, Sanjay said, “Whose adda (place) is the Bhagyalakshmi Temple? Old City and Telangana state is ours (Hindus). We will venture into any street, village, basti, town or Mandal. We have the saffron flag in our hands, our leader is Narendra Modi. Our leader is Amit Shah. Our leader is JP Nadda. We will chase away Taliban ideological AIMIM and the party which is supporting them from Telangana.”

Claiming that the BJP is not against Islam or Christianity, Sanjay said he had won the Karimnagar parliamentary election as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao made “anti-Hindu” statements.

“They (TRS) are a 'secular' party despite their minority appeasing policies and we are branded a communal party for taking the side of 80 per cent population of this country,” Sanjay said.