STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Our aim is to chase away parties sharing Taliban ideology from Telangana: BJP's Bandi Sanjay

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of his padayatra (walkathon) which was attended by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy and other top BJP functionaries

Published: 28th August 2021 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday said his party’s aim is to chase away parties sharing the Taliban ideology like the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and their supporters from Telangana. He asked the people to select between chasing away such parties or retaining them as rulers.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of his padayatra (walkathon) which was attended by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy and other top BJP functionaries.

Addressing the huge gathering at Charminar, Sanjay said, “Whose adda (place) is the Bhagyalakshmi Temple? Old City and Telangana state is ours (Hindus). We will venture into any street, village, basti, town or Mandal. We have the saffron flag in our hands, our leader is Narendra Modi. Our leader is Amit Shah. Our leader is JP Nadda. We will chase away Taliban ideological AIMIM and the party which is supporting them from Telangana.”

Claiming that the BJP is not against Islam or Christianity, Sanjay said he had won the Karimnagar parliamentary election as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao made “anti-Hindu” statements.

“They (TRS) are a 'secular' party despite their minority appeasing policies and we are branded a communal party for taking the side of 80 per cent population of this country,” Sanjay said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay BJP AIMIM
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LISTEN | For me, Zohra Segal's life translates into courage: Ritu Menon
Football player Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
Sir Alex Ferguson bought a young Portuguese winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The rest is history which needs no retelling. The boy, who went on to become a legend, has made a dramatic return to the Theatre of Dreams hoping for a memorable Last Dance.
Cristiano Ronaldo is coming home: Where are his Manchester United teammates from 2008-09 now?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp