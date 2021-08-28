STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Revanth provides proof of Malla Reddy’s ‘graft’

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Revanth Reddy released a set of documents, which are purportedly the proofs against land grabbing allegations.

Published: 28th August 2021 07:45 AM

TPCC president Revanth Reddy addresses the press at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making serious allegations of land grabbing, encroachment and forging of official documents against Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao whether he has a separate idea of justice for former Ministers T Rajaiah, Eatala Rajender when it comes to corruption.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Revanth Reddy released a set of documents, which are purportedly the proofs against land grabbing allegations. Revanth said that Minister Malla Reddy’s audio clip demanding a bribe from a contractor was reported by the social media, yet the Chief Minister, who claimed to take action against his own family members in cases of corruption, has failed to respond.  

Stating that under 650 survey number in Gundlapochampally village, there was only 22 acres and 8 guntas of land in Pahani, according to the records from the Department of Revenue, starting from 1965 to 2001, Revanth said. But, the land in the same survey number has been increased to 33 acres and 26 guntas as per the records of Dharani portal.

“Out of the total extent of land in 650 survey number in Gundlapochampally village, 16 acres of land was initially registered under Minister Malla Reddy’s brother-in-law Srinivas Reddy’s name. The same land was transferred on to Malla Reddy Educational Society, using which the former has applied for Private University permission, under gift deed.

In 2004, Gundlapochampally village issued layout permission for the same land and sold it again in 2015. The HMDA gave layout permission and the plots were sold. Therefore, I demand the State government to provide all the details pertaining to these transactions and how the government has accorded permission to Malla Reddy University,” Revanth Reddy said. 

He asked the State government as to how they have accorded permission to Malla Reddy Engineering College which is blacklisted by the NAAC.Further, Revanth Reddy also alleged that a government land in survey number 488 in Jawahar Nagar area, which is prohibited for registration, was registered in Malla Reddy’s daughter-in-law’s name, and a private hospital was “illegally” constructed.

Responding to Malla Reddy’s challenge to resign and go for a fresh mandate, Revanth demanded that the Chief Minister call for either early elections or resign as an MLA and contest against him.

