Sarpanch in a fix after audio clip goes viral

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: An audio clip wherein a BJP sarpanch can be heard verbally abusing a few Mallannasagar oustees, is the current hot topic in Siddipet district.

The clip, which has already gone viral, was recorded by the residents of Tukkapur in Dubbaka constituency.

According to sources, the oustees blocked the vehicles of the contractor concerned, on Friday, alleging that they haven’t received due compensation yet. Meanwhile, an argument broke out between them.

The oustees videographed this incident and posted it on social media.

Angry over this, BJP leader and Tukkapur sarpanch Chandram contacted the oustees and verbally abused them.

In the meantime, a few oustees recorded this conversation and started circulating it on social media.