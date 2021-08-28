Telangana government issues orders on posts of teachers

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The State government on Friday issued orders notifying that from now, the posts of language teachers, school assistants, Grade-2 pandits and other teachers working in Mandal Praja Parishad/Zilla Praja Parishad and government schools will be categorised as district posts.

Additionally, posts of gazetted headmasters under grade-1, grade-2 services will be multi-zonal posts.

These announcements were made following a demand by teachers’ unions. The post of a lecturer in State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) / College of Teacher Education (CTE) / Institute of Advance Studies in Education (IASE) will also come under the multi-zonal cadre.