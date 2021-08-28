Telangana: Greedy ambulance staffers leave tribal woman, baby midway

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In yet another incident that highlights the hardships being faced by tribals in Telangana, an Adivasi woman was forced to walk for over three km with her newborn baby due to the callous and arrogant attitude of ambulance staffers.

The incident happened at Penchikalpet mandal. P Kavitha, a resident of Murliguda village in the same mandal, gave birth to a baby at Kagaznagar government hospital on Thursday and was discharged from the hospital on Friday. Though the ambulance staffers told her that they will drop her home, after collecting Rs 400 from the victim’s family members, they left the mother and her baby girl at Kammarghaon village, located three km away from their native area, while it was raining. Though Kavitha was accompanied by her family members, they couldn’t find any other vehicles. As a result, the mother was forced to walk home with her baby.

When Express spoke to the victim’s family members, they said: “The ambulance staffers demanded Rs 500 for dropping us home. Despite having no money, we somehow managed to give them Rs 400. After accepting this, they behaved in an arrogant manner and left us midway.”Kavitha’s family members added that though they brought the issue to the notice of officials, the latter have not taken any action against the erring ambulance staffers.