Tourism Minister lays foundation for PV Vignana Vedika at Vangara village

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, on Friday, laid the foundation stones for PV Museum and PV Vignana Vedika, which will be constructed as a tribute to late Prime Minister (PM) PV Narasimha Rao, at the latter’s native village of Vangara in Hanamkonda district.

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, Husnabad MLA V Satish Kumar and MLC Vanidevi were present. During the function, the Ministers also handed over cheques worth Rs 18.8 crore to SHGs for taking up development works in Vangara.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha member K Keshava Rao unveiled the PV statue installed at the former PM’s residence. Later, Dayakar Rao and Srinivas Goud inspected the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JNS), which is being readied to host the National Open Athletics Championships from September 15 to September 18.