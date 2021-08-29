STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress scoffs at TRS for plaint against TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy

In an open letter to KCR, Congress leaders Dasoju Sravan and Mallu Ravi invited the TRS leadership for a debate on ethics and language.

Published: 29th August 2021 02:24 PM

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Reacting sharply to the written complaint of TRS MLA, A Jeevan Reddy to Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi against TPCC chief, A Revanth Reddy over ‘derogatory and indecent’ remarks against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the State Congress leaders on Saturday dared KCR for a debate in Delhi over ‘ethics’. 

In an open letter to KCR, Congress leaders Dasoju Sravan and Mallu Ravi invited the TRS leadership for a debate on ethics and language. “This is like the pot calling the kettle black, it’s an irony like demons chanting Vedas,” they stated. 

“Isn’t it true that you addressed the then PM Manmohan Singh as chaprasi? Did you not humiliate our leader Sonia Gandhi, who gave Telangana? You address many leaders across political parties as useless donkeys. It is unfortunate that even after you have become the CM, there’s no change. It’s become customary for you and your leaders to use abusive language in public,” Sravan and Mallu Ravi said.

