MLA Sandra to be inducted into Telangana Cabinet?

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao considered the move to reportedly have a person from SC community in the state Cabinet.

Published: 29th August 2021 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Sattupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah

Sattupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah (File photo| EPS)

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM:  Will Sattupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah be inducted into the State Cabinet soon? Rumours regarding the development have been circulating on social media, while political circles have also been abuzz with the topic since the past few days.

According to sources, keeping the Huzurabad byelection in view, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is contemplating to accord priority to madigas, an SC community, by inducting Sandra Venkata Veeraiah from the community into the Cabinet. Till today, there is no representation from the madiga community in the Cabinet, despite demand for the same from people of the community. Veeraiah is a four-time MLA, and was once elected from the Palair constituency from the CPM party in 1995, and three other times from the Sattupalli constituency from TDP in 2009, 2014 and 2018. In 2019, he joined the TRS party, and since then he has been very loyal to the CM and to MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao.

The CM utilised Veeraiah’s services while implementing Dalit Bandhu and other schemes for SC communities. There is representation from the SC community (mala) in the Cabinet, but there is no representation from the madiga community.  Speaking to Express, Veeraiah said he was not aware of such speculations, and decisions would be taken by the CM.

