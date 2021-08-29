STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No height restriction for Ganesha idols this year, says Telangana Minister Talasani

Last year, the State government put height restrictions on the idols owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 29th August 2021 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

An artisan works on idols of Lord Ganesha made last year at his workshop.

An artisan works on idols of Lord Ganesha made last year at his workshop. (Photo I Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State Government won’t impose any height restrictions for the installation of Lord Ganesha idols and organisers of Ganesh mandapams can install idols of any size and height, said Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Saturday. Last year, the State government put height restrictions on the idols owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The State Government will make all necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the ensuing Ganesh festival, the Minister said. If the organisers face any problems, then they can approach either the Ministers or the concerned officials for sorting out the issues and, Srinivas Yadav stated while adding that they would take action against the erring officials. He urged the DGP to direct the Police Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda to give clear directions to the local police officers on the matter.

A high-level meeting on the arrangements for Ganesh Chaturthi was held at the MCR HRD Institute on Saturday under the chairmanship of Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav. Ministers Ch Malla Reddy, Indrakaran Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, office bearers of Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS), Raghava Reddy, Bhagvanth Rao, Khairatabad, Balapur and other Ganesh Mandap organisers and senior officials attended the meeting.
Srinivas Yadav said that the Ganesh idols will be installed on September 10 and end with an immersion programme on September 19 with a Shobha Yatra (centralised procession). He urged the people to celebrate the festival by following Covid-19 norms. The Balapur organisers during the meeting pointed out that the centralised procession which starts from Balapur Road was damaged due to the recent heavy rains.The Minister directed the GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar to visit the area on Monday and take steps to repair the road. 

Based on the number of idol installations this year, static and mobile cranes required for immersion of idols will be arranged as required at different waterbodies in the city. He said the Ganesh festival, which is being held in Hyderabad, has a special recognition across the country. Srinivas Yadav directed Lokesh Kumar to take appropriate steps in response to the request of the organisers to carry out dredging works mainly in Hussainsagar, Saroornagar mini tank bund, Safilguda, Miralam tank and other tanks where most of the idols are immersed. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar told officials to provide facilities according to the requirements of the Mandap organisers.

ELABORATE ARRANGEMENTS FOR FESTIVITIES
ELABORATE ARRANGEMENTS FOR FESTIVITIES

