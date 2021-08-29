NTPC bags CII Energy Leader Award

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI : In yet another major achievement, the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Ramagundam, has bagged the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Energy Leader Award-2021. The award was present during the virtual CII energy summit, held between August 24 and 27. The unit in Ramagundam is the only station of the NTPC to get the top award in power category. This is the third consecutive year that NTPC-Ramagundam bagged the prestigious award.

The CII Energy Leader Award is conferred for exemplary performance and contribution in the area of energy efficiency and environment protection and implementation of energy management system as per ISO 50001 standards.

In a statement released to the media here on Saturday, NTPC-Ramagundam authorities said that the station’s case was presented by Manoj Kumar Jha, AGM-EEMG, Shatish Chandra, senior manager-turbine maintenance and Vivek Kumar, senior manager-EEMG. CGM (Ramagundam and Telangana) Sunil Kumar and GM (O&M) Soumendra Das congratulated the team for bagging the award.