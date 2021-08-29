STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Activist Teenmar Mallanna sent to 14-day custody

Police registered a case against Teenmar Mallanna after he demanded a sum of Rs 30 lakh from an astrologer and threatened him a few days ago.

Published: 29th August 2021 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Teenmar Mallanna

Teenmar Mallanna (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Teenmar Mallanna alias Chintapandu Naveen, who was arrested by the Chilkalguda police late on Friday, was produced before the Secunderabad Court on Saturday, August 28, 2021. He was arrested for allegedly extorting money and issuing death threats to an astrologer. The court remanded him to 14-day judicial custody, following which he was shifted to Chanchalguda prison. Police registered a case against Mallanna after he demanded a sum of Rs 30 lakh from an astrologer and threatened him a few days ago.

The victim, in his complaint, stated that Mallanna had threatened to circulate videos of him on electronic and social media platforms, if he didn’t pay the amount. However, Mallanna’s lawyer objected to the charges levelled against him under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 501 of the IPC, stating that the complainant did not attempt suicide. When he informed the court about this objection, it assured to look into the matter, his counsel told the media on Saturday. They are likely to move a bail plea, sources said.

Previously, the Hyderabad cybercrime wing had also registered a case against Mallanna on charges of gathering personal data of employees working at his news channel and using it to blackmail them. 
While police seized several electronic gadgets and other documents from his office at Medipally, Mallanna had moved the High Court to quash the case against him. He has also moved the National BC Commission stating he was harassed by the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Teenmar Mallanna Chintapandu Naveen Sections 306 501
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp