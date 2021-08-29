Telangana: Activist Teenmar Mallanna sent to 14-day custody

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Teenmar Mallanna alias Chintapandu Naveen, who was arrested by the Chilkalguda police late on Friday, was produced before the Secunderabad Court on Saturday, August 28, 2021. He was arrested for allegedly extorting money and issuing death threats to an astrologer. The court remanded him to 14-day judicial custody, following which he was shifted to Chanchalguda prison. Police registered a case against Mallanna after he demanded a sum of Rs 30 lakh from an astrologer and threatened him a few days ago.

The victim, in his complaint, stated that Mallanna had threatened to circulate videos of him on electronic and social media platforms, if he didn’t pay the amount. However, Mallanna’s lawyer objected to the charges levelled against him under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 501 of the IPC, stating that the complainant did not attempt suicide. When he informed the court about this objection, it assured to look into the matter, his counsel told the media on Saturday. They are likely to move a bail plea, sources said.

Previously, the Hyderabad cybercrime wing had also registered a case against Mallanna on charges of gathering personal data of employees working at his news channel and using it to blackmail them.

While police seized several electronic gadgets and other documents from his office at Medipally, Mallanna had moved the High Court to quash the case against him. He has also moved the National BC Commission stating he was harassed by the police.