Telangana minister Gangula holds review meet on custom milling

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar has held a review meeting with top officials of the department on the progress of custom milling of paddy that had been procured during the earlier season. During the meeting, Civil Supplies commissioner V Anil Kumar informed the Minister that they had submitted 25 per cent of custom-milled rice out of 92.39 lakh metric tonnes procured during the previous season by Food Corporation of India (FCI).

The officials also informed the Minister that every day, nearly 21,000 metric tonnes of food grains were being milled. The Minister has directed the officials to expedite the procedure and to submit the custom-milled rice within the deadline to FCI. Kamalakar also directed the officials to make arrangements for the next procurement season.