Telangana's Mallanasagar oustees stall canal work, demand dues

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Some oustees of Rampur in Thoguta mandal stalled Mallannasagar canal works on Saturday, stating that compensation was yet to be paid to them. Officials are constructing a canal adjacent to the project in Rampur. On Saturday, many farmers came to the work site and expressed concerns that officials were neglecting them and not paying them compensation. The farmers prevented the officials from carrying out works, and said they would not allow them to be resumed until they were paid compensation.

Oustees, including the village sarpanch, alleged that the officials were being discriminatory in the matter of payments. However, Mallannasagar project superintendent engineer Venu, tried to pacify the oustees. He said they should talk to the Revenue officials to resolve the issue, and said it was not right to obstruct the works. He said officials had paid compensation to nearly 5,000 people who had lost their houses and lands under the project.

Venu advised the oustees that the work should not be disturbed at this time. The village sarpanch then replied that they had visited the officials many times seeking the compensation, but there had been no response. Venu assured the farmers that the details of non-receipt of compensation by residents of Rampur village would be brought to the notice of the Collector.