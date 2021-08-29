STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TPCC chief Revanth Reddy’s allegations false: Telangana Minister Malla Reddy

Telangana Congress Chief A Revanth Reddy also lodged a complaint with the Medical Council of India against the Malla Reddy group of medical colleges. 

Published: 29th August 2021 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

In this file photo, Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy slaps his thigh as he challenges TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy.

In this file photo, Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy slaps his thigh as he challenges TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, on Saturday, stated that PCC chief A Revanth Reddy was levelling false allegations against him using fake documents. “All the allegations levelled against me by Revanth Reddy are false. The land owned by my daughter-in-law in Jawahar Nagar is just 350 sq yards not five acres as alleged by Revanth Reddy,” the Minister clarified at a press conference here on Saturday, August 28, 2021. 

Revanth also lodged a complaint with the Medical Council of India against the Malla Reddy group of medical colleges. “Has Revanth Reddy became PCC chief only to harass an elderly person like me,” Malla Reddy asked. He alleged that Revanth was using the Right to Information Act and blackmailing others.

“I am a responsible citizen and paying Rs 2 crore of income tax,” the Minister said. Though he had 600 acres of land, educational institutions were set up on 400 acres. When colleges were set up on the lands, they were not eligible to get Rythu Bandhu amounts, the Minister said.

Comments

