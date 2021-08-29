Will Telangana Congress pick Konda Surekha for Huzurabad?

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The Congress is still searching for a suitable candidate for the Huzurabad bypoll. The party is holding a series of meetings to decide on one. Though the names of Konda Surekha and P Krishna Reddy are doing the rounds, the party is yet to take a decision on the same. It may be recalled that initially, sources had said that Kisan cell district president Patti Krishna Reddy would be chosen, but that does not seem to be the case anymore.

DCC president Kavvampalli Satyanarayana said on Saturday that the party had adopted a wait-and-watch system and would decide the candidate soon. Referring to former minister and senior Congress leader Konda Surekha’s name doing the rounds in the political circles, the DCC president said that Surekha had shown an interest to contest the bypoll but the high command had not yet decided on her.

Amidst this hesitation by the party, Telangana’s party in-charge Manickam Tagore will attend the Karimnagar parliamentary constituency committee meeting at te DCC office in Karimnagar on Sunday. However, the grand old party’s local activists think that if the party further delays the announcement, it would be detrimental.