‘Yatra first step to end Nizam rule in Telangana’: Union Minister Kishan Reddy 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s padayatra, Union Minister Kishan Reddy came down heavily on the Telangana government and said the yatra was the first step towards putting an end to the ‘Nizam’s rule’ in the State.

He added, “KCR promised to create a Bangaru Telangana. But only his family has reaped the benefits of a new State. It’s now become a Bangaru KCR Kutumbam. Only KCR and Owaisi families have been dictating the terms of governance.”

Party State in-charge Tarun Chugh remarked that just as the British had retreated after Mahatma Gandhi’s yatra, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would also fall back as a result of Sanjay Kumar’s padayatra.

Earlier, BJP leaders offered special prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi temple. Sanjay Kumar ended the first day of the rally at the G Pulla Reddy Pharmacy College in Mehdipatnam. A host of BJP leaders participated in the inaugural ceremony.