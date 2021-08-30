STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
4 delivery personnel held in Telangana's Saidapur for cheating e-retail firm

After the item would reach the Huzurabad hub, they would register for cancellation stating that the customer returned it. Then they would open the package and replace the product with stones.

Published: 30th August 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  In a major bust, the Saidapur police arrested four youngsters, who were outsourced by Flipkart to deliver goods, for allegedly fleecing the e-retail company by replacing goods that were returned by customers with rocks. 

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Huzurabad ACP K Venkat Reddy said that the arrested persons have been identified as Neerla Kalyan, Anagoni Vikas, Knukuntla Anil and Thooti Vinay, residents of Saidapur mandal. They all worked as outsourced delivery agents for the e-retail company, on behalf of Large Logistic Private Limited.

A package returned by the arrested persons, in which they
replaced the original goods with rocks

Explaining their modus operandi, the ACP said: “First the four will book goods online under the names of their relatives and friends. After the item reaches the Huzurabad hub, they will register for cancellation stating that the customer returned it. In the meantime, they open the package, steal the original product and replace it with stones, boulders or tiles of the same weight. Suspicious over their behaviour, their team leader Muppu Naveen filed a complaint with the police. During probe, we found that the allegations levelled by Naveen were true.”

The police also seized eight laptops, four cameras, five wrist watches, five mobile phones, four airpods, one wireless charger, one sony music system, three pairs of Nike shoes and one Road Star Jacket worth a total of Rs 9 lakh. 

