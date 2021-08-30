STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Can prove allegations against Telangana Minister Malla Reddy: Congress

AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan also questioned the Chief Minister’s reluctance on initiating an inquiry against Malla Reddy.

Published: 30th August 2021

In this file photo, Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy slaps his thigh as he challenges TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy.

In this file photo, Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy slaps his thigh as he challenges TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asking for an open debate in Pragati Bhavan, the Congress on Sunday, August 29, 2021, claimed that it had all documents to back the allegations levelled against Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy by PCC chief A Revanth Reddy. Addressing the media on Sunday, AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan, holding the documents (which he claimed would prove allegations), claimed that they had enough evidence to prove his party’s claims. 

“When the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) blacklisted the Engineering colleges, how was K Chandrasekhar Rao able to grant permission to a University? Malla Reddy is encroaching the land allotted to an HMDA park to build a road towards his hospital,” he alleged. 

Sravan also questioned the Chief Minister’s reluctance on initiating an inquiry against Malla Reddy. “Does KCR have any stake in the medical college owned by the Minister? How come the land under Gundlapochampally Survey number 650 has increased from 22 acres to 33 acres?” he questioned.The Congress leader also said that the party will take these cases against TRS leaders to central investigating agencies.

