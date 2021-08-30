Covid-19 scare returns to haunt Telangana's Bhadrakali temple

U Mahesh By

HANAMKONDA: At a time when most places of worship are struggling to return to normalcy, post the Covid-19 second wave, pandemic scare has once again returned to haunt those working at the historic Sri Bhadrakali temple, after one of the priests tested positive for the virus.In the meantime, the temple authorities are also left in the lurch as thousands of devotees continue to throng the temple, in wake of the ongoing Sravana Masam.

As the temple continues to witness crowd that is beyond control, on a daily basis, the authorities are unable to implement pandemic norms such as social distancing.The devotees also don’t give two hoots about social distancing norms while standing in serpentine queues, in a rush to seek blessings from the deity. After the Centre issued a warning to all State governments saying that a third wave of Covid-19 is likely to hit the country soon, those working at the temple are in the grip of fear as they meet thousands of devotees daily.

When Express visited the temple to get first-hand information about the situation, it was found that the authorities concerned were not implementing any of the pandemic norms. Reportedly, they themselves are not following many of the rules. Apart from not ensuring that the devotees are following social distancing norms, the temple authorities have not even arranged for sanitisers or thermal screening devices on the premises. Express also noticed that the prasadam counters in the temple were crowded all the time.

It may be recalled that the temple authorities had toned down the Sarvana Masam festivities last year after a few staffers tested positive. However, no such decisions have been taken so far this year. Even after main priest Nagaraju Sharma tested positive for the virus, the district medical officials failed to take precautionary measures to avoid the spread of the virus.

Speaking to Express, Warangal District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr K Lalitha Devi said that the medical officials have already instructed the temple authorities to take adequate measures to keep the virus at bay. Pointing out that they recently conducted RATs for all temple staffers, the DMHO said that the officials are closely monitoring the situation with sudden inspections.

