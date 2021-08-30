STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Covid-19 scare returns to haunt Telangana's Bhadrakali temple

With the priest testing positive for virus, Covid norms go for toss as hundreds of devotees continue to throng the temple during Sravana Masam.

Published: 30th August 2021 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

A priest offers puja to the deity at the Bhadrakali temple in Warangal during Shakhambhari celebrations.

A priest offers puja to the deity at the Bhadrakali temple in Warangal during Shakhambhari celebrations. (Photo | Express)

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: At a time when most places of worship are struggling to return to normalcy, post the Covid-19 second wave, pandemic scare has once again returned to haunt those working at the historic Sri Bhadrakali temple, after one of the priests tested positive for the virus.In the meantime, the temple authorities are also left in the lurch as thousands of devotees continue to throng the temple, in wake of the ongoing Sravana Masam. 

As the temple continues to witness crowd that is beyond control, on a daily basis, the authorities are unable to implement pandemic norms such as social distancing.The devotees also don’t give two hoots about social distancing norms while standing in serpentine queues, in a rush to seek blessings from the deity. After the Centre issued a warning to all State governments saying that a third wave of Covid-19 is likely to hit the country soon, those working at the temple are in the grip of fear as they meet thousands of devotees daily.

When Express visited the temple to get first-hand information about the situation, it was found that the authorities concerned were not implementing any of the pandemic norms. Reportedly, they themselves are not following many of the rules. Apart from not ensuring that the devotees are following social distancing norms, the temple authorities have not even arranged for sanitisers or thermal screening devices on the premises. Express also noticed that the prasadam counters in the temple were crowded all the time.

It may be recalled that the temple authorities had toned down the Sarvana Masam festivities last year after a few staffers tested positive. However, no such decisions have been taken so far this year. Even after main priest Nagaraju Sharma tested positive for the virus, the district medical officials failed to take precautionary measures to avoid the spread of the virus.

Speaking to Express, Warangal District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr K Lalitha Devi said that the medical officials have already instructed the temple authorities to take adequate measures to keep the virus at bay. Pointing out that they recently conducted RATs for all temple staffers, the DMHO said that the officials are closely monitoring the situation with sudden inspections.

Officials conduct RATs for employees
Warangal DMHO Dr K Lalitha Devi said that they recently conducted RATs for all temple staffers, after a priest tested positive for the virus. The DMHO also said that the officials are closely monitoring the situation and are holding inspections every once a while.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Warangal District Medical and Health Officer Dr K Lalitha Devi Warangal DMHO Dr K Lalitha Devi Covid Sri Bhadrakali temple priest Nagaraju Sharma Sarvana Masam
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp